Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the residence of senior BJP leader LK Advani to greet him on his birthday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of veteran BJP leader LK Advani to greet him on his 95th birthday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Advani to wish him on his birthday.

"Visited respected Advaniji's residence and wished him a happy birthday. I pray to God for his good health and long life," Singh said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the senior BJP leader and said that he made an invaluable contribution to the development of the country while being in the government.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to respected LK Advani ji. Advani ji, on one hand, strengthened the organization across the country with his continuous hard work, while on the other hand made an invaluable contribution to the development of the country while being in the government. I pray to God for his good health and long life," Shah said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently in Moscow wished Advani on his birthday.

"Warm birthday greetings to revered Shri LK Advani ji. His many contributions and services to the nation will always keep inspiring us," he said.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri wished and said, "Birthday greetings to one of the leading lights of BJP, India's political stalwart, a fine human being & veteran leader Sh LK Advani Ji."

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

He began his political career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan - India's second-highest civilian honour. (ANI)

