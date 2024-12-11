New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The PMLA special court has took cognizance of the prosecution complaint (PC) filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against Sikandar Singh, son of former Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said on Tuesday.

As per an official release, the ED, Gurugram Zonal Office filed a PC on June 26, 2024, before the Special Court, Gurugram against Sikandar Singh, son of Dharam Singh Chhoker (Former MLA, Samalkha, Panipat, Haryana), Mahira Infatech Pvt. Ltd., DS Home Construction Pvt Ltd, and others under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 and the court took cognizance of the PC on December 5, 2024.

The release mentioned that Mahira Infatech Pvt. Ltd., Czar Buildwell Pvt. Ltd andMahira Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. collected about Rs 616.41 crore from thousands of homebuyers under the affordable housing scheme, on the promise of providing houses atSector 68, Sector 103 and at Sector 104 Gurugram respectively but failed to deliver thehouses and missed multiple deadlines and diverted the money collected from the homebuyers for their personal gains.

The complaint, filed on June 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, accuses entities linked to the Mahira Group of diverting funds collected from thousands of homebuyers for personal expenses, including fake construction costs, jewellery purchases, and weddings expenses.

The ED has attached properties worth Rs 36.52 crore and declared Chhoker and his son Vikas absconding, the release mentioned.

The ED investigation revealed that Mahira Infatech Pvt. Ltd. siphoned off home buyers' money by booking fake construction expenditures through group entities and making unrelated personal expenses such as buying jewelry and wedding costs. Cash equivalent to the fake purchases was received back from the entities providing fake bills or invoices by the directors/promoters of the Mahira Group for personal gains. They also diverted funds to other group entities as loans, which remain outstanding for years, the release stated.

Earlier, searches were conducted on July 25, 2023, at various linked premises, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents. The investigation has so far resulted in the attachment of properties worth Rs 36.52 crore, which has been confirmed by the Ld. Adjudicating Authority. Dharam Singh Chhoker and his son, Vikas Chhoker, remain absconding and have not joined the investigation. (ANI)

