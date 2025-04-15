Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Following a fire at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow late on Monday night, several patients were safely relocated to nearby hospitals, including Civil Hospital, where they are now under medical care. Officials confirmed that five of the patients are in stable condition.

The trauma centre in-charge at Civil Hospital, Dr Vipin Mishra, confirmed that five patients had arrived from Lokbandhu.

Also Read | Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Lokbandhu Hospital of Uttar Pradesh, Patients Shifted to Safer Location (Watch Videos).

"Five patients have arrived. The condition of all the patients is stable. Doctors from all departments are working," he said.

The incident prompted an immediate response from emergency services. According to Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar, the fire department received the alert at 9:44 pm.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Pune Police Parade Gangster Tipu Pathan in Pune, Video Goes Viral.

"We received the information at 9:44 pm, and upon receiving the information, our entire team reached the spot. Our team has evacuated everyone safely. The cause of the fire is not yet known," he told ANI.

Authorities at Lokbandhu Hospital assured that all safety measures were swiftly implemented. Dr Sangeeta Gupta, Director of Lokbandhu Hospital, stated, "All the patients have been safely evacuated and sent to government hospitals. There has been no loss of life. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The situation is fine now."

Adding to the updates, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said, "The fire is under control. All our patients are safe. They have been shifted to nearby hospitals. At this time, everyone is safe. The situation is under control."

Earlier on Monday, District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer said that the fire has been doused and all patients from the affected wards have been rescued and shifted to other hospitals, including Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, and KGMU. He further added that none of the patients are stuck inside.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that around 200 patients were safely moved from Lokbandhu Hospital and that no casualties have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)