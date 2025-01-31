Panchkula, Jan 31 (PTI) A high-level meeting of police chiefs of six northern states and UT Chandigarh, officials from National Investigative Agency (NIA), Narcotics Control Bureau was held in Panchkula on Friday aimed at strengthening of mutual coordination to prevent organised crime and criminal activities.

The meeting focused on preventing drug trafficking, controlling organised crime, cracking down on gangsters, and addressing other criminal activities in northern states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025 Stampede: Judicial Panel Begins Probe Into Incident; Inspects Site, Meets Officials (Watch Video).

Discussions were held on enhancing coordination to prevent criminal activities across these states.

Additionally, the meeting addressed steps to prevent cross-border drug smuggling, organised crime, and improving coordination among state police forces.

Also Read | Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Launches Blistering Attack on BJP and AAP, Says 'No Difference Between PM Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal; Both Are Cowards, Corrupt'.

The issue of preventing drug smuggling was discussed in detail, with officials highlighting the concern that money generated through drugs is often used to fund criminal activities and terrorism.

It was also noted that criminals often target youth to facilitate the movement of drugs. “The need for good coordination among all the states to curb drug trafficking was emphasized,” the statement said.

The officers in the meeting agreed to form a joint team of states to share criminal databases. All states will appoint nodal officers of SP rank to ensure better implementation of the Inter-State Drug Secretariat, allowing for real-time information exchange.

This Secretariat, set up in Panchkula, aims to enhance cooperation with neighbouring states in the fight against drug trafficking.

During the meeting, states shared their views on strengthening the Inter-State Drug Secretariat and combating criminal activities. They also discussed the efforts being made and best practices followed in crime control within their respective states.

Senior police officers from various states presented the current status of crime and the challenges they face. It was also noted that criminals are increasingly expanding their networks abroad and committing crimes in India while operating from other countries.

NCB Deputy Director General Sambit Mishra said the need to identify drug trafficking routes to prevent the cross-border smuggling of opium and other narcotics. He stated that drugs are a major source of income for organised crime.

SP of the Special Task Force, Wasim Akram, shared information about organised violent crime in Haryana, reporting that 80 criminal gangs are currently active in the state, with eight major gangs involved in extortion in the Delhi NCR region.

In this direction, organized efforts of the police of all the states are very important, he said.

Many criminals are reportedly hiding in countries such as Pakistan, Thailand, Portugal, Canada, and Dubai, he added.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Police Director General Shatrujeet Kapur, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Himachal Pradesh Police DGP Atul Verma, Chandigarh Police DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau Director General O P Singh, Rajasthan Additional Police Director General Vijay Kumar Singh, Uttarakhand Police Additional Director General Dr V Murugesan, and Additional Police Commissioner of Delhi Police Pramod Singh Kushwaha, among others.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Director General of NCB Sambit Mishra, IG of NIA Vijay Sakhare, and DCP of Delhi Police Aditya Gautam, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)