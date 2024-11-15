Patna, Nov 15 (PTI) Police on Friday registered a case against three unidentified persons who allegedly attempted to molest a doctor of Patna AIIMS, officials said.

"The incident took place in the Phulwari Sharif area on Friday morning when the woman doctor was on her way to the hospital," the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Phulwari Sharif-1, Sushil Kumar, told reporters.

The doctor in the complaint said that when she was travelling to AIIMS on her scooter, three persons on a bike attempted to molest her and also indulged in a heated argument, the SDPO said.

A case has been registered based on the doctor's complaint, the SDPO said.

He said CCTV footage is also being analysed to identify and capture the accused.

