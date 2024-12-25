New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in New Delhi.

Vajpayee's foster daughter, Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, was also present at the tribute ceremony.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, speaking at the event, expressed pride in having a leader like Vajpayee. "It is a matter of pride that the country had a leader like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We will follow in his footsteps," Khattar told ANI.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel paid tributes to the former PM on behalf of the Apna Dal party and said that he provided his work provided guidance.

"On behalf of the Apna Dal party, I pay my tribute to the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary. All the work done by him has served as a guidance to the current government today...." Patel said speaking to ANI.

Uttar Pradesh's former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the leader had gained respect from around the world because of the work he did.

Former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma praised Vajpayee's global respect, noting his lasting influence. "The leader has been known worldwide and has gained respect from everyone because of the work he did. Today, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following his path. All the schemes introduced today, from the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana to the Ghar Ghar Yojana, were all his ideas," Sharma said.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said that people from all walks of life have respected him.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee is always 'atal'. People from all walks of life have always respected him and remembered him.." Devi said speaking to ANI.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami, paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary at Uttarakhand Niwas in Delhi. (ANI)

