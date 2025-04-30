Amazon shared a statement on April 29, 2025, in response to news reports that surfaced earlier on that day. The reports suggested that the company might start adding import charges to some items listed in its ultra low-cost Amazon Haul store. However, Amazon addressed the issue to clear any confusion and prevent the spread of misinformation. In the statement, Amazon responded and said, “The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products. This was never approved and is not going to happen.” Amazon Launches the All-New Kindle Paperwhite in India With up to 12 Weeks of Battery Life; Check Price and Other Details.

Amazon Says No Import Charges for Haul Store

