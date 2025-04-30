Elon Musk-run Starlink has reportedly received approval to operate in Bangladesh. As per a report of AA.com, Bangladesh grants a 10-year licence to Elon Musk’s Starlink for satellite internet service in the country. Starlink could bring high-speed internet to remote areas where traditional services are limited or unavailable. Reports indicate that the Starlink has received final approval from the head of the transitional government, Muhammad Yunus, on Monday. Officials have reportedly stated that Starlink is in the process of preparing its tariff plan, which will be submitted to the BTRC for review. X Hiring Alert: Elon Musk’s Company Looking for Software Engineers for Its Core Services Team, Offers Starting Basic Salary Package of USD 1,27,000 Yearly.

Starlink Receives Approval To Operate in Bangladesh

🚨BREAKING: Starlink has received approval to operate in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/742Ng4UTTU — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 29, 2025

