New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted the country on the eve of Janmashtami and said that it inspires us to follow the "path of virtue in our thoughts, words and actions".

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

"Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well-being and virtue. He propagated the concept of "Nishkam Karma" and enlightened the people about the attainment of ultimate truth through the Path of 'Dharma'. I pray that this festival of Janmashtami inspires us to follow the path of virtue in our thought, words and actions," the message added. (ANI)

