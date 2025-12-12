New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu met and interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Imphal, Manipur, on Thursday.

During the interaction, President Murmu assured them that the Government stands with them at all times to address their needs. She said the Government is working to secure the homes and livelihoods of internally displaced individuals from Manipur.

The President also assured the IDPs that the Government of India is taking necessary measures to facilitate their progress towards an environment of peace and sustained prosperity in the state.

"President Droupadi Murmu met and interacted with a few Internally Displaced Persons in Imphal. She assured that the Government stands with them at all times to address their needs. She affirmed that the Government is working to secure their homes, livelihoods, and the future of their children. She further assured them that the Government of India is taking necessary measures to facilitate their progress towards an environment of peace and sustained prosperity. She also impressed upon them the need to strengthen harmony," said Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the Arunachal Pradesh road accident, in which 21 construction workers are feared dead.

In an X post, President Murmu wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the X post read.

On December 8, a truck reportedly skidded off a hilly stretch of the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district and fell into a deep gorge. According to officials, at least 21 people from Assam's Tinsukia district are feared dead. Police said that 22 people, including the driver, were travelling in the mini-truck to Hayuliang for construction work. (ANI)

