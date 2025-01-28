Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 28 (ANI): Addressing the opening ceremony held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun for the 38th National Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Devbhoomi (holy abode of God) Uttarakhand was now brimming with youthful energy.

The PM emphasised that with the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Maa Ganga, the National Games had commenced, as per a release.

The Prime Minister also noted that this year marked the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand's formation, making it a special occasion.

Thousands of young athletes from across the country showcased their talent here, reflecting the beautiful vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India).

The Prime Minister also congratulated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his team for organizing the event successfully.

PM Modi emphasised that India now hosted multiple sports competitions throughout the year. The inclusion of new tournaments in the Khelo India series, along with Youth Games, University Games, and Paralympic Games, has provided a platform for young athletes.

He highlighted the recently held Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh and the first-ever Beach Games last year. Referring to his constituency in Kashi, PM Modi shared that sports competitions there annually involve nearly 2.5 lakh youths, showcasing the growing opportunities in Indian sports.

The Prime Minister underlined the connection between sports and national reputation, stating that excelling in sports boosts the country's profile.

He emphasised that as India aimed to become the world's third-largest economy, the sports economy would play a crucial role. From players to support staff and manufacturers, the sports industry creates numerous employment opportunities.

He also noted that India is becoming a hub for sports equipment manufacturing, with over 35,000 units in Meerut employing over 3 lakh people.

Sharing a heartwarming anecdote, PM Modi revealed that during a meeting with the Olympic team, a player redefined "PM" as "Param Mitra" (True Friend) instead of Prime Minister.

He highlighted that the sports budget has tripled in the last decade, with significant investments under the TOP Scheme benefiting numerous athletes. Modern sports facilities are being developed across the country, including India's first Sports University in Manipur. He credited these efforts for India's rising medal tally and the resurgence of hockey's golden days.

PM Modi stated that just as athletes set ambitious goals, the nation too was moving forward with grand aspirations, including hosting the 2036 Olympics.

He explained how hosting the Olympics will benefit various sectors and will provide better infrastructure facilities for athletes. Similarly, the National Games will bring multiple advantages to Uttarakhand.

PM Modi mentioned that Uttarakhand has become the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which he described as a truly secular civil code that upholds the dignity of women and strengthens democratic values. He likened the spirit of inclusivity in sports to the principles of the UCC.

The Prime Minister praised the state government's efforts to promote winter tourism, emphasizing that Uttarakhand can't rely solely on the Char Dham Yatra for its economy. He expressed his desire to participate in the winter tourism initiative, describing Uttarakhand as his second home.

He urged athletes to explore adventure tourism opportunities during the winter season and encouraged citizens to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The grand inauguration saw cultural performances by Bollywood singers Jubin Nautiyal, Pawandeep Rajan, and the Pandavaas Band. The Prime Minister officially opened the Games by taking a golf cart tour of the stadium alongside CM Dhami, greeting athletes and spectators. He asked the audience to light their mobile flashlights, creating a spectacular visual moment.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Dhami highlighted that the 17-day National Games are being organized in 11 cities, with over 10,000 athletes competing in 35 sports. The event focuses on environmental sustainability, using solar energy and minimizing plastic usage.

The event marked a historic beginning for Uttarakhand, blending sports, culture, and sustainability while setting the stage for a brighter future in Indian sports. (ANI)

