Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): The procession of Niranjani Akhada is heading towards the Triveni Sangam for the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati river.

Before the procession, Niranjani Akhada, Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara are marching towards the Triveni Sangam to take holy dip on Makar Sankranti.

Meanwhile, Naga Baba Pramod Giri of the Shambu Panchayati Atal Akhara said that it was a matter of happiness that Shmbhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together for Shahi Snan

"It's a matter of happiness for us that Shmbhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together to have Shahi (Amrit) Snan. It has been a tradition that Naga Sadhus are kept ahead..." he said speaking to ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Puri, president of Akhada Parishad, said, "All the akhadas have been allotted 40 minutes for the Amrit Snan. And all the akhadas will take holy dip, one after another."

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

