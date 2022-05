Chandigarh, May 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget which will save Rs 21 lakh of the state exchequer, besides saving 34 tonne of paper.

Mann described it as a step towards e-governance.

Also Read | Waghdoh, Maharashtra's Oldest Tiger, Dies of Old Age at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

“Good news for the people of Punjab... My government has decided that there will be a paperless budget this time. With this, around Rs 21 lakh of the state exchequer will be saved…34 tonne paper will be saved.. it means it will save 814-834 trees…another step towards e-Governance..,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

Notably, the Punjab assembly in March had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April till June, of the financial year 2022-23.

Also Read | Meta Releases AI Platform To Develop Prosthetics Along With Realistic 3D Avatars.

The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)