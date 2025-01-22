Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Union Territory (UT) administration of Chandigarh to complete proceedings against the coaching centres, for violating building codes, within three months.

According to the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Nikhil Thamman, many coaching centres operating in basements don't have fire safety certificates and remain in violation of Chandigarh Building Rules, 2017, and Fire Safety Rules, 1991, endangering the safety of students.

Thamman argued in the high court that the number of coaching institutes is increasing rapidly in crowded areas like Sector 34 and Sector 17, but there is no control over them. The petition was heard by a division bench.

The affidavit filed by the UT administration in response stated that the estate branch conducted inspections in several areas, around 28 shop-cum-offices (SCOs), and found violations in seven cases. A show cause notice was issued following this.

During the hearing, the UT administration told the court that proceedings against the violators are pending with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of sector 34. Following this, the court directed the SDM to conclude the proceedings within three months.

The court also said that if the order is not followed, petitioner Nikhil Thamman can revive his petition. Thamman said that education is the backbone of the country. Due to these irregularities happening in coaching institutes, the lives of students are in danger, which cannot be ignored, he added. (ANI)

