Every year, Labour Day is observed on May 1 around the world. This annual event is a day of celebration of the labour movement and its achievements. Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest. In several countries around the world, Labour Day is linked with International Workers' Day, which occurs on May 1, as it was chosen to commemorate the 1886 general strike, which culminated in the Haymarket affair. May 1, or the first Monday in May, is a national public holiday in many countries, in most cases known as ‘International Workers' Day’. International Labour Day Activities: 5 Fun Ideas To Celebrate and Honour the Hardworking Workers Globally.

Labour celebration days have existed in some European countries since the end of the 18th century. It was inspired by the Haymarket affair in Chicago in 1886, where workers striking for an eight-hour workday were met with violence. In this article, let’s know more about International Workers' Day 2025 date and the significance of this day.

International Workers' Day 2025 Date

International Workers' Day 2025 falls on Thursday, May 1.

International Workers' Day History

International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day or May Day, has its origins in the late 19th-century labour movement's struggle for fair working conditions. It commemorates the Haymarket Affair of 1886 in Chicago, where workers campaigning for an eight-hour workday faced violent police action. Over time, May 1st became a global symbol of workers’ rights and solidarity, celebrated with marches, demonstrations, and events advocating for better labour standards and social justice.

International Workers' Day Significance

International Workers' Day marks the sacrifices made by workers who fought for better working conditions, fair wages, reasonable working hours, and social security. On this day, parades, marches, and demonstrations are held globally to support workers' rights and advocate for fair labour practices. In several countries, governments, trade unions, and worker organisations use the day to highlight labour issues like fair wages, safe working conditions, and social protections.

In conclusion, International Workers' Day serves as a powerful reminder of the struggles and achievements of workers worldwide. It highlights the ongoing need to protect labour rights and ensure fair, safe working conditions for all. As we honour the sacrifices of those who came before, we are also called to continue striving for dignity, equality, and justice in every workplace.

