A murder accused carrying an INR 1 lakh bounty was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district early on Tuesday, April 29. The criminal, Jitendra alias Jeetu, was wanted in the murder case of Hathras resident Yogesh Upadhyay, a ration dealer. "The police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who could help capture or provide crucial information leading to the arrest of Jitendra alias Jeetu. When officers tried to apprehend him, he refused to surrender and opened fire on the police. In the exchange of gunfire, Jitendra was shot and later succumbed to his injuries," Mainpuri SP Ganesh Prasad Saha said. Neha Singh Rathore Booked: UP Police Register Sedition Case Against Folk Singer for ‘Provocative’ Social Media Posts on Pahalgam Terror Attack.

VIDEO | UP: Wanted criminal Jitendra alias Jitu, who had Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, killed in a police encounter in Mainpuri, here's what Mainpuri SP Ganesh Prasad Saha said: "The police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who could help capture or provide… pic.twitter.com/aEoFTz1oR5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2025

