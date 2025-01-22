New Delhi, January 22: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) examination on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their results using their roll numbers and other login credentials.

The examination was conducted in two sessions between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on November 29, with the objection window closing on December 2. The final answer key is expected to follow soon. ICSI CSEET Results 2025 Released: CS Executive Entrance Test Result Declared on icsi.edu, Know How to Check Result Here.

The test comprised objective-type questions in a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) format, conducted in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages. There was negative marking (-1) in the second session. For Havaldar posts, the selection process also includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Maharashtra SSC 2025 Admit Card Released: MSBSHSE Releases Hall Tickets for Class 10 Exams at mahahsscboard.in, Know How To Download.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024-25: Steps to Download

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Result" tab.

Choose your exam name and open the result PDF.

Find your result by searching for your roll number.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 Havaldar positions. The minimum qualifying marks for the general category are 30%, for OBC/EWS 25%, and for other categories 20%.

Along with the result, SSC has also published the cut-off marks. Candidates who meet or exceed the cut-off will progress to the next stage of the recruitment process. This includes:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Document Verification (DV)

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the further stages of the selection process.

