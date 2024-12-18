Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 18 (ANI): In a significant step, Commissionerate Police Jalandhar successfully returned case properties worth over Rs 13 crores, including the return of vehicles, jewellery, household items, and other valuables from more than 583 criminal cases registered in Jalandhar over the past year.

In a post on X, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that they have also returned over 100 lost smartphones, valued at approximately Rs 22 Lakhs, through the CEIR portal.

"In a significant step, Commissionerate Police Jalandhar have successfully returned case properties worth over Rs 13 Crores, this includes the return of vehicles, jewellery, household items, and other valuables from more than 583 criminal cases registered in #Jalandhar over the past year. In addition, over 100 #lost smartphones, valued at approximately Rs 22 Lakhs, have been traced and reunited with their owners through the #CEIR portal," the post said.

Punjab Police continues its efforts to ensure justice, security, and trust, working proactively to safeguard the interests of the community.

Earlier, Amritsar police recovered over 5 kilograms of heroin and arrested one individual in a significant blow to trans-border narcotic networks, a police officer said.

DGP Punjab Police shared the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Big blow to Trans-border narcotic networks: Commissionerate Police Amritsar has arrested one, Gurvir Singh, working in the Civil Surgeon office at #Ferozepur and recovers 5.1 Kg #Heroin."

The DGP explained that the arrested individual has been using the Amritsar sector keeping various cut-outs.

An FIR has been registered at the Cantonment Amritsar police station, and further investigations are underway to identify more persons involved and dismantle the network, he said.

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed in its resolve to eliminate drug trafficking and ensure a safer #Punjab," the post added. (ANI)

