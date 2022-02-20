Kharar (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Manohar Singh, brother of Congress' chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly polls, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Sunday said that as per the survey conducted by Congress, he could have won the election from Bassi Pathana constituency, yet he was ignored and was not given a ticket by the party.

Singh is now contesting election from the same seat as an independent candidate.

"I was working in the constituency. Even as per their (Congress) survey I can win the election. Still, I was ignored by High Command. I had to contest as people told me to. I hope I am able to meet the expectations of the people," Singh said.

Expressing confidence in his brother Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Singh said, "Congress made a good decision (Channi as CM face)."

"People have accepted this decision, the party will be benefitted by work done by my brother and they'll form the government," he added.

Voting for 117 constituencies in Punjab concluded on Sunday.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

An average voter turnout of 63.44 per cent was recorded in Punjab till 5 pm on Sunday. In Punjab, the highest voter turnout was in the Mansa constituency with 73.45 per cent, followed by Malerkotla (72.84 per cent) and Sari Muktsar Sahib (72.01 per cent), according to the Election Commission of India. The average voter turnout was the lowest in Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar with 53.10 per cent. The average voter turnout was the lowest in Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar with 53.10 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

