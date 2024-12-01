New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Ahead of Delhi assembly polls due early next year, BJP Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha said that more than 1200 meetings will be held in Delhi under Purvanchal Samman Sammelan.

"More than 1200 meetings will be held in Delhi under Purvanchal Samman Sammelan. A conference of two and a half to three thousand people will be held in each assembly. Mandal-level workers will participate in these conferences and will focus especially on their booths. Out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, 40 are such that the number of Purvanchal voters is high," Ojha said.

He further said that apart from the leadership of the state BJP, Union Ministers will also attend more than 1500 meetings in the constituency.

During Sunday's meeting, national minister and Delhi state co-in-charge Alka Gurjar while addressing the workers said that Delhi is very unhappy with the Aam Aadmi Party government and the people of Delhi want freedom from this government.

She said that the kind of enthusiasm and zeal among the workers of Purvanchal shows that this time BJP will definitely form the government in Delhi.

Ojha said, "BJP has a clear policy that 'victory at the booth means victory in the assembly is certain', under which we will work further and this time Purvanchal Morcha is making efforts to ensure the victory of BJP in the Purvanchal dominated assembly in Delhi."

An organizational meeting was held in the state office under the chairmanship of Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha, in which national minister and co-in-charge of Delhi state Alka Gurjar, state organization general secretary Pawan Rana, Delhi state vice-president Dinesh Pratap Singh, Purvanchal Morcha in-charge Vipin Bihari Singh and co-in-charge Kaushal Mishra, including officials from divisional level to state level were present and various points were discussed regarding the upcoming elections.

State social media head Rohit Upadhyay, office minister Brijesh Rai, Morcha general secretary Sanjay Tiwari and BJP leader Apoorva Singh were present in the meeting.

Purvanchal Samman Sammelan is scheduled to begin in Delhi on December 7. (ANI)

