Antonio Rudiger was shown a red card by the referee Ricardo de Burgos after he threw an object in his direction in a protest against a decision, during the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Copa del Rey 2024-25 final in Seville on April 27. The Real Madrid defender, who was subbed off, lost his cool after Ricardo de Burgos fouled Kylian Mbappe for his challenge on Eric Garcia and came rushing out of the dugout and hurled an object at the referee. He was not done yet and continued to show his anger at the referee and had to be held by his teammates. He was red-carded along with Lucas Vasquez and Jude Bellingham, who protested against this decision. The referee, in his match report, reportedly stated that Antonio Rudiger, "threw an object from the coaching area that didn’t reach me." Barcelona Win Copa del Rey 2024-25, Beat Real Madrid 3-2 in Thrilling El Clasico to Clinch 32nd Title; Three Los Blancos Stars See Red Cards (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Antonio Rudiger Throws Object at Referee

Rudiger lanzando un objeto al árbitro Se le fue la olla al central del Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/7oWfoWAT54 — Javi Brocal (@Javi_bburillo) April 26, 2025

Antonio Rudiger Loses Cool at Referee

Antonio Rudiger threw an object at the referee and had to be held back by his teammates as he tries to get to the referee 😬 pic.twitter.com/5IalK3SMxO — All Sportz 🏀⚽ (@Allsportztv) April 26, 2025

