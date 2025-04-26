A 43-year-old Chinese woman caused outrage after a video of her blocking a train door at Shenzhen Station went viral. The footage shows her physically resisting railway officers, using her body to keep the doors open while signaling her friends to hurry. Despite repeated pleas from station staff, she remained aggressive, even casually checking her phone during the chaos. Officers struggled to push her inside to prevent delays. Eventually, her friends boarded, and the train departed on time. Authorities later identified and detained the woman in Xiamen for disrupting train operations, a serious violation under China’s strict transport laws, which emphasize safety and punctuality. The incident has drawn sharp criticism on Chinese social media. China: Man Jumps Through Hotel Window Following Heated Argument With Girlfriend in Hunan, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Chinese Woman Detained for Blocking Train Door at Shenzhen Station

Passenger of HSR in China tried to stop the train from departing so that her family members who arrived late could board it. pic.twitter.com/Nrj08y7gi0 — @ (@anthraxxx781) April 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)