Mumbai, April 27: Amid the rising temperatures and heatwave, ever wondered why was air conditioning invented? Today's Google Search Googly reveals the reason behind the invention of air-conditioners. And the answer might surprise you. According to reports, air conditioning was initially invented to address industrial issues, particularly humidity control in printing plants. However, it was later expanded to provide comfort and improve productivity for various sectors. We have all taken air conditioners for granted, but have you ever imagined what life would be like without them?

Why was air conditioning invented? Who invented the first air conditioning system? If you want to know the answers to these questions and know more about the history of air conditioning, scroll below to unlock the answer to today's Google Search Googly question. According to the US Department of Energy, the modern air conditioning system is a result of a series of advancements made by scientists and inventors who challenged themselves to find creative solutions to problems of the day. In 1902, Willis Carrier invented the first modern air conditioning unit, designed to solve the moisture problem for a publishing company.

What is Googlies on Google?

As we proceed to learn more about why air conditioning was invented, let's know more about googlies on Google. In simple terms, Googlies on Google is an interactive campaign run by Google to keep cricket fans engaged on the homepage of its search engine. Under the "Google Search Googly" campaign, the search engine giant will ask users 50 questions based on cricket. Although the quiz is generic, at times technical and even trivial questions are asked.

Why Was Air Conditioning Invented?

As stated above, air conditioning was invented for industrial purposes, primarily to control humidity at printing plants. According to Carrier, America's air conditioning company, Willis Carrier invented the first modern air conditioning system on July 17, 1902. It is learned that Carrier's invention helped several industries to rise. Did you know that Willis Carrier invented the first modern electrical air conditioning unit to solve a moisture problem for a publishing company?

It is learned that during his time at the Buffalo Forge Company, engineer Willis Carrier was tasked with solving the humidity problem, which caused magazine pages to wrinkle at Sackett-Wilhelms Lithographing and Publishing Company in Brooklyn. Carrier performed a series of experiments which resulted in the birth of air conditioning. According to the US Department of Energy, Carrier had designed a system that managed to control humidity using cooling coils. Later, he secured a patent for his "Apparatus for Treating Air," which could either humidify air by heating water or dehumidify it by cooling water.

Twenty years after inventing the modern air conditioning unit, Carrier developed the centrifugal chiller in 1922. That said, the term "air conditioning" was coined in 1906 when Stuart W. Cramer, a textile mill owner in North Carolina, used the term in a patent claim. In this claim, he described his technique to control humidity and change the air in textile factories. Two years later, GB. Wilson became the first person to use the term "air conditioning" in a textbook.

