Runway released early access to its latest Gen-4 References to all the Gen:48 participants. Recently, the US-based AI company unveiled its Gen-4, showing its capability to generate videos from text prompts. Using References in the Runway Gen-4, the users can easily create consistent worlds with consistent characters and locations. Runway said, "This early preview is already available to all teams participating in Gen:48 for free. Good luck with your films." Gen:48 participants are those who participated in the company's short film competition. Sarvam AI Selected by Government To Build India’s 1st Indigenous AI Foundational Model: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Runway Gen-4 Early Access Announced for Gen:48 Participants

We have released early access to Gen-4 References to all Gen:48 participants. References allow you to create consistent worlds with consistent characters and locations. This early preview is already available to all teams participating in Gen:48 for free. Good luck with your… pic.twitter.com/ruGzZXf9VX — Runway (@runwayml) April 26, 2025

