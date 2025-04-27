India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The India women's national cricket team will be returning to action after a gap as they take on Sri Lanka women's national cricket team in the first match of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. The last assignment of the India women's national cricket team was the home ODI series against Ireland, which the Women in Blue won comfortably by a 3-0 margin and they would look to continue the momentum into the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. The Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 is a pretty important one for all three participating teams--India, Sri Lanka and South Africa, as it will give them an opportunity to prepare for the Women's ODI World Cup that is slated to take place later this year. IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 1: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka, in contrast to India, last played an ODI series in March this year, which they lost to New Zealand 0-2. Playing at home will certainly give them a world of confidence and they will look to cash in on that and overcome India and South Africa in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. Sri Lanka would look to bounce back from their loss at the hands of New Zealand and put up an impressive show against India. IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XI, Key Battles, H2H, and More About Sri Lanka Women vs India Women.

When is IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team 1st ODI of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 will be played on Sunday, April 27. The IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 is scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo and it starts at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 1st ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence, won't be able to watch IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI of Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 on any TV channel. For IND-W vs SL-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 1st ODI 2025?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch the IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 match of Women's Tri-Nation Series on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 25. Fans also have the options of purchasing a Team India pass (for all India Women's National Cricket Team matches in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025) that costs Rs 59 and a Tour Pass (for the entire Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025), which is priced at Rs 79.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).