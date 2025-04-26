Mumbai, April 26: Google Play Store offers millions of apps to Android users. It is a digital marketplace where users can explore apps from various categories like music and audio, productivity, social, education, shopping, and more. Besides, the platform offers users books, movies, and more. According to an estimate, Google Play Store has nearly 3.3 million Android applications. Users can access the online store to download and install various applications on their devices.

Google Play Store automatically adjusts the Android applications based on the frequency of the downloads in its Top Free and Top Paid categories. Last week, JioHotstar, KuKu TV, Meesho, ChatGPT and Instagram were among the most downloaded applications. This week, the same Android apps have retained their spots but changed their positions according to the downloads. Now, JioHotstar, Meesho, KuKu TV, Instagram, and ChatGPT are the apps that are most downloaded.

JioHotstar

JioHotstar continues to dominate the Google Play Store's Top Charts as the most downloaded app. Being the biggest entertainment platform in India, JioHotstar offers hundreds of hours of nonstop entertainment. Users who download this free app can explore content like movies, live sports events, international channels, shows, and more on their preferred devices, such as television and mobile. JioHotstar has 50 crore total downloads, 1.26 crore written reviews and a 4.2-star overall rating.

Meesho

Meesho has become a popular e-commerce platform in India due to its low prices and ease of ordering. The platform offers various discounts to its customers and opportunities to do business, such as reselling products. It is the second most downloaded app in the "Top Free" category in "Top Charts" on Google Play. It has 49.1 lakh reviews, a 4.2-star overall rating, and 50 crore total downloads on the Google Play Store.

Kuku TV: Reel Shows & Movies

KuKu TV moved from second place last week to third in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. It is an online streaming platform that lets viewers enjoy HD shows, dramas, and movies. Unlike other streaming platforms and apps, Kuku TV is optimised for mobile phones, allowing viewers to watch video content vertically. The app has one crore total downloads, a 4.2-star rating, and above 96,000 reviews on Google Play.

Instagram

Meta's Instagram is a social platform where users can connect and share photos and videos with friends, families and followers. Instagram is famous for its reels and viral videos, and it also explores various features to keep people engaged. Meta's platform is used by celebrities, film stars and influencers who have millions of followers. It is the fourth most downloaded app in the Top Free Apps List of Google Play, with 500 crore downloads, 16.2 crore reviews, and a 4.2-star rating.

ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT has over 400 million weekly active users and has become a widely popular app since its launch. It is the fifth most downloaded app in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. It offers image generation and memory features and generates text-based responses tailored to the users. It is used as a daily assistant by people for various tasks and taking help. 10 crore people downloaded it via Google Play, and 1.42 crore users have written reviews about it. ChatGPT has received a 4.5-star rating.

