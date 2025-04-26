International Sculpture Day, also known as IS Day, is an annual global celebration of sculpture that is marked on the last Saturday of April. This day was established by the International Sculpture Center. The main focus of the day is to raise awareness, appreciation and enjoyment of sculpture in communities across the globe. International Sculpture Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26. The first International Sculpture Day was held in 2015. During the inaugural IS Day, over 50 events were held in 12 countries including Switzerland, China, Germany, England, Australia, Austria, Canada, Spain, New Zealand, and the USA. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

International Sculpture Day is a worldwide celebration to focus on the International Sculpture Center’s (ISC) mission of highlighting the creation and understanding of sculpture and its unique contribution to society. In this article, let’s know more about the International Sculpture Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Sculpture Day 2025 Date

International Sculpture Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26.

International Sculpture Day Significance

International Sculpture Day holds great significance as the day honours the rich history, cultural significance, and creative diversity of sculpture as an art form. The word ‘sculpture’ is derived from the Latin word sculpere meaning ‘to carve’. On this day, hundreds of events worldwide, ranging from open studios and exhibitions to workshops and public art tours. ​ This day serves as a great opportunity for artists and art enthusiasts to engage with sculpture through various activities to mark this day! Happy International Sculpture Day 2025 to all!

