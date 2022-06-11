Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday cleared his stance on the Bharatiya Janata Party's objections on three votes of (Maha Vikas Aghadi) MVA and denied the BJP's claims citing latency in BJP's claims.

"I neither talked to anyone nor did I see, laugh, wave to anyone; I went straight to vote. I legally showed my ballot to my agent and cast a vote. Half an hour after I reached home, I got to know that someone objected. Why was it not done instantly?," said Awhad.

BJP has raised objections on three votes of MVA- Yashomati Thakur of INC, Jitendra Awhad of NCP and Suhas Kande of Shiv Sena. BJP has requested the Returning Officer to hold their votes. invalid.

Reportedly, the objection was raised because two MLAs gave their ballot papers to the polling agents of their parties which is a violation of rules. As per rules they can only show their ballots to their agents and not handover them to anyone, stated, BJP leader Parag Alawani.

Congress leader Yashomati Thakur showed confidence in all three candidates and said that the objections were only raised to tangle up the situation.

"All four MVA candidates will get elected. BJP knows this and that is why they are trying to create confusion," said Thakur.

A total of 285 MLAs had cast their votes till 3.30 pm in Maharashtra.

There is a contest in Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra with the ruling fielding four and BJP three to the six vacancies in the state.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. (ANI)

