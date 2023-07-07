Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 7 (ANI): Renowned artist Karuvattu Mana Vasudevan Namboothiri popularly known as artist Namboothiri passed away on Friday morning. He was 98.

He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments in a private hospital in Malappuram district.

Artist Namboothiri served in various newspapers and worked as an art director in a few films. He portrayed several important characters in Malayalam cinema.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Legislative Assembly speaker A.N. Shamseer, and Union Minister for State V Muraleedharan expressed their condolences on his death.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also mourned the demise of the legendary artist. "Mourning the passing of legendary Kerala artist Namboothiri at the age of 97. After a lifetime of drawing in black&white (his illustrations were famed across the state), at age 82 he took up colour and dazzled the world with works of vivid exuberance. A special talent. #OmShanti," Tharoor tweeted. (ANI)

