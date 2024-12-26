New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organisations have begun preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The organisation plans to hold thousands of small meetings across the city to raise awareness on key issues such as development and the environment, while also encouraging people to vote.

A roadmap for this initiative was finalised in a meeting at the party office with top leaders from both the RSS and BJP.

This strategy mirrors the approach adopted by the RSS during the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, which proved successful. Now, the same model is being implemented in Delhi.

Instead of direct involvement by the main RSS organisation, leaders from affiliated groups have been tasked with organising small community meetings. These meetings, already underway, are aimed at discussing national, social, and environmental issues with local residents.

According to sources within the RSS, these gatherings focus on raising awareness about important national and environmental topics, without direct reference to political parties or candidates.

The goal is to encourage citizens to vote with consideration for these pressing issues, especially environmental concerns that affect daily life in Delhi. One of the key messages being conveyed is to vote with the environment in mind, in line with the RSS's broader vision during its centenary year, which emphasises five core themes, including sustainability.

RSS workers are actively conducting meetings at the district and booth levels, urging local volunteers to engage people and spread the message. In these sessions, workers are being trained on how to approach the electorate and involve them in discussions. Over 13,000 booths in Delhi will be covered by RSS volunteers, ensuring a widespread grassroots effort.

Earlier, ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, the BJP held a brainstorming session with the RSS at the BJP headquarters extension office in Delhi. The leaders discussed better coordination between the BJP and RSS for the election.

According to a top source in the BJP, "A key meeting was held between the BJP and RSS regarding the Delhi Assembly elections at the BJP headquarters in Delhi today. Arun Kumar, who is overseeing the coordination of the BJP on behalf of the Sangh, reviewed the Delhi elections with BJP leaders." (ANI)

