Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) National President Om Prakash Rajbhar will join Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' on Tuesday, informed the party sources.

Om Prakash Rajbhar will join Akhilesh Yadav from Ghazipur to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh for 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra'.

Samajwadi party began this yatra on October 12, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former BJP, have become allies for the 2022 UP assembly polls.

Earlier on October 9, Yadav had expressed confidence about winning the polls in Uttar Pradesh and said that the people of the state were disappointed with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

"We are again getting an opportunity to hold rath yatra and this time, it is a 'Vijay Yatra' of Samajwadi Party. The people of Uttar Pradesh are disappointed with the BJP government," Yadav had told ANI earlier.

He further said that his party is optimistic about getting 400 seats and securing a landslide victory.

"The way BJP is running the government in the state and at the Centre, it is not for the people and they are unhappy with the party. As a result, the Samajwadi party is very optimistic about 400 seats in the upcoming elections," he added. (ANI)

