New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the petition seeking an inquiry into the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and said that the court can't decide such a matter and it is not the judiciary's job to run the government.

A bench of justices, Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, refused to entertain the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum.

The top court said that the issue of whether one commission was right or another is about policy.

The petitioner argued that Bose's death has remained a mystery and there is no final outcome available relating to his disappearance.

"We are not experts of everything," the top court said as it noted that the petitioner who claimed to be a political worker can raise the issue on the political platform instead of insisting the court to pass any direction.

"Supreme Court har cheez ki dawa nahi hai. Sarkar ko chalana court ka kaam nahi hai (The Supreme Court is not a remedy for everything. It is not the Court's job to run the government)," Justice Kant said. Justice Kant further added that the job of the court is to decide the legal issues and asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum with his grievances.

Earlier the top court pulled up petitioner Pinak Pani Mohanty for raising reckless and irresponsible allegations against some national leaders who are no longer alive and said that the bona fides of the petitioner require a deeper scrutiny. The top court has asked the petitioner to file an affidavit of the activities so far undertaken by him for the welfare of the society at large, particularly for enforcement of human rights. (ANI)

