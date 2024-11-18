Mumbai, November 18: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met with artisans and small-scale industry representatives in Dharavi, Mumbai's largest slum, ahead of the state assembly elections. Gandhi then slammed industrialist Gautam Adani's growing influence in the city, particularly his involvement in redevelopment projects in Dharavi.

He also described corporate control of Mumbai's land and resources as a threat to the city's character and public welfare. During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi outlined Congress's key poll promises and took a swipe at the corporate influence in the elections. Gandhi accused Adani of seeking control over Mumbai's land and resources through redevelopment projects, particularly in Dharavi, Mumbai's largest slum. He warned that corporate domination could alter Mumbai's character and divert resources away from the public. Who Will Become CM if MVA Wins Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024? Congress Leader Arif Naseem Khan Replies.

"The Maharashtra election is a contest of ideologies--between 1-2 billionaires and the poor," Gandhi said. "The billionaires want Mumbai's land to go into their hands. An estimated Rs 1 lakh crore could be handed to a single billionaire. Our focus is on Maharashtra's farmers, the poor, the unemployed, and the youth who need help." Gandhi reiterated several major policy proposals, beginning with financial support for women if they came to power in addition to free bus rides for them.

"Employment and inflation are the key issues, and we have clearly said that our focus is to help women. Every month, 3000 rupees will be given to every woman as well as free bus rides for them. For farmers, a loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh. We will ensure Rs 7000 per quintal of price for soybeans and surety for onion prices also to farmers," he said. Meanwhile, Artisans gifted their crafts to Gandhi during the interaction. This drew attention to the community's contributions to Mumbai's cultural and economic landscape. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Defeat Ajit Pawar’s Faction in ‘Big’ Way in Polls, NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar Tells Voters.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "ek hain to safe hain" by bringing out a safe during a press conference in Dharavi. Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate. The polls are scheduled for November 20, and counting will be held on November 23.

