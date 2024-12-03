Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 3 (ANI): Authorities have deployed approximately 125 platoons of forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces, in Odisha ahead of Navy Day, which will be celebrated in the state on December 4, an official said.

The official also confirmed that a security cover has been put in place as President Droupadi Murmu and the Navy Chief are set to attend the event.

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Badal's Indictment by Akal Takht: Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Performs 'Sewadar' Duty at Golden Temple, Others Clean Washrooms.

"The President is arriving in Bhubaneswar and will then proceed to Puri for the Navy Day celebrations. This is the first time Navy Day is being held in Odisha. As the supreme commander of the armed forces, she will take the salute and witness the operational demonstration by the Navy," said the ADG of Law and Order.

"In view of the visit of the President of India and other dignitaries, we have provided comprehensive security arrangements. The Navy Chief will also be present, and to ensure smooth proceedings, we have deployed around 125 platoons of forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces," the official added.

Also Read | Pappu Yadav's Men Behind Threatening Calls, No Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link: Bihar Police.

Navy Day in India is observed on December 4 each year to commemorate the Indian Navy's significant role in Operation Trident during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This operation highlighted the Navy's bravery and strategic prowess, sinking four Pakistani vessels, including PNS Khaibar.

The day is also a tribute to the valiant sailors who laid down their lives during the war. Through Navy Day events, the Indian Navy seeks to enhance public awareness of maritime security, renew maritime consciousness, and showcase its contributions to national defence.

To mark the occasion, a range of activities is organised across the country, including operational demonstrations, band concerts, wreath-laying ceremonies, and visits to educational institutions. The Navy also opens its ships and submarines to the public, offering a glimpse into its capabilities and technological advancements.

This year, Navy Day will be celebrated at Puri, Odisha, on December 4, 2024. President Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the event.

The celebrations are set to be grand, featuring 24 warships and 40 aircraft in the Operational Demonstration. The event will also include stealth operations by Marine Commandos (MARCOS), underlining the Navy's preparedness and dedication to national security. Additionally, the celebration will pay homage to India's rich maritime heritage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)