Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 13 (ANI): Heat waves, severe heat waves, and warm night conditions will likely continue for the next 2-3 days, especially in parts of western and northern Rajasthan, said a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

According to the weather department, the highest maximum temperature reported over Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan was 47.8 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to ANI, Radhey Shyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said, "In the last 24 hours, the temperature has increased by 1-2°C in many parts of the state. Heat waves, severe heat waves, and warm night conditions will likely continue for the next 2-3 days, especially in parts of western and northern Rajasthan. The highest maximum temperature reported in Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) is 47.8 degrees Celsius."

"After the next 24 to 48 hours, pre-monsoon activities will begin in some parts of the state. The monsoon activity has already increased in the last 2 days. In the coming days, conditions are favourable for the monsoon to progress in some parts of eastern and central India. We will see in Rajasthan as well. So, from June 15 to pre-monsoon activities in some parts of East Rajasthan. There will be a rise, and the temperature will drop by 2-4°C," he added.

On Thursday, the IMD said that after days of intense heat, a gradual respite in heatwave conditions is likely over Northwest India beginning June 14.

Severe heatwave conditions were reported at a few places in West Rajasthan, with isolated areas experiencing extreme temperatures.

Heat wave conditions also prevailed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, South Uttar Pradesh, and Northwest Madhya Pradesh.

In its forecast for the maximum temperature, the IMD said that there was no significant change likely over Northwest and Central India during the next three days and predicted a gradual fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

On Tuesday, IMD official Radheshyam Sharma said that Western Rajasthan, particularly Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner, was experiencing a severe heat wave with temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius. The heat wave is expected to continue for three to four days.

"Strong south-west winds, carrying dust, will prevail in the region for two to three days. Eastern Rajasthan may experience thunderstorm activities from June 15-16, bringing possible relief from the heat. A drop in temperature is expected in eastern Rajasthan around June 18-20 due to thunderstorm activities", Sharma added.

On June 10, Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh issued orange alerts. Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, and Dholpur issued yellow warnings. (ANI)

