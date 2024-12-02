Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that Shija Hospital of Manipur is looking to build a super speciality hospital in the state with an investment of Rs 700 crore.

"Already, several investors from outside the state have expressed their desire to build hospitals in the state. For this purpose, Shija Hospital in Manipur is looking to build a super speciality hospital in the state by investing Rs 700 Crore. A place has been identified for this. If the decision is taken in the cabinet meeting, the rest of the process will be completed," CM Saha said while addressing a blood donation camp in Agartala on Sunday.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 2 Arrested in Connection With 'Sexual Abuse' of Girls at Palamu Shelter, BJP Demands High-Level Probe Into Incident.

The blood donation camp was organized at the Nursing College auditorium.

"In 2016, we started our Doctor Cell and then gradually expanded it to the district level. Our doctor cells include professionals ranging from MBBS, MD, and super-specialists, all of whom actively participate in the Doctor Cell's initiatives. To maintain manpower and human resources, doctors play a crucial role. Our health infrastructure has significantly developed--we have already conducted kidney transplants and are planning liver transplants in the coming days. Apart from providing public service, the Pradesh Doctors Cell of BJP is setting an example in social works," he said.

Also Read | Wayanad School Holiday on December 2: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid IMD's Red Alert for 4 Districts in Kerala.

CM Saha, who is also the Health Minister of the state, informed that he recently visited Lucknow's King George's Medical College to meet the Vice-Chancellor.

"There, I met a renowned doctor specializing in bone marrow transplants. I requested him to visit Tripura since we occasionally have patients requiring bone marrow transplants, and we also want to start such procedures here. He agreed, and when I inquired about kidney transplants and additional requirements, he mentioned that since we already have a kidney transplant system in place, only minimal funds would be needed for the infrastructure. Many doctors from our state are working outside but are willing to return. Many people have lauded our efforts in constructing the super-speciality hospital," the CM said.

CM Saha also shared how people have benefited from insurance schemes like the CM-Jan Aarogya Yojana.

"We don't engage in transfer politics. We must work for the people. Associations should not be affiliated with political parties. For the first time in Tripura, under the guidance of NITI Aayog, we will raise awareness about health among school students. This will initially be implemented in 125 Vidya Jyoti Schools. If successful, we will expand it to other government schools," he added.

On this day the Chief Minister attended the blood donation camp organized by Alok Sangha in Ramnagar along with Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)