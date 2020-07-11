Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 11 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday informed that there will be total lockdown on July 13 and 14 in Shillong.

During this time, Shillong city and surrounding areas will remain under curfew till 6 am of July 15.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

"The Government has decided to observe the next two working days i.e on the 13 and 14th of July, 2020 as Total Lockdown in the Shillong City agglomeration. During this time, Shillong city and surrounding areas shall be under curfew till 6 AM of the 15th of July, 2020," Conrad Sangma tweeted.

The Chief Minister appealed the netizens to strictly adhere to the lockdown to isolate the virus.

Also Read | BMC Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar Dies of Coronavirus, Third Top Civic Officer in Mumbai to Succumb to Infection.

"This will be a "lockdown of the virus through behaviour change". This period will be used for tracing the contacts of the positive persons who are in Shillong so that further spread may be contained. I urge everyone to strictly adhere to the lockdown so the virus can be isolated," Conrad Sangma said in another tweet.

A total of 76 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Meghalaya in the last 24 hours, informed the state's Chief Minister earlier in the day.

The state's coronavirus tally now stands at 262, including 215 active cases and 45 recoveries.

As per the Chief Minister, two lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)