Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena requested Mumbai police on Monday to conduct a 'thorough and detailed' inquiry into the bitcoin scam case and also investigate the audio recordings being circulated in social media platforms in which it is alleged that multiple Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) leaders were looking to get bitcoin funds for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Shiv Sena's co-chief spokesperson Raju Waghmare wrote a letter to the Director General of Police of Mumbai seeking an inquiry into the allegations and the audio tapes.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for 81-Member Assembly Concludes With 67.59% Turnout in Final Phase.

"I am writing to you on behalf of the Shiv Sena Party, with regards to an audio tape that was leaked on various media platforms with regards to an illegal bitcoin deal (scam) allegedly executed by the MVA leadeers Supriya Sule MP Lok Sabha, Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra Congress and a person named Gaurav Mehta for generating 'cash' for the assembly election in Maharashtra," read the letter sent by the party

The letter further said that the in audio recordings it can be heard that "Gaurav Mehta has frequented to the UAE to collect cash for such bitcoin deals during the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections, and also for the Vidhan Sabha elections."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Hours After Teacher's Killing, Lawyer Hacked to Death With Sickle in Broad Daylight Near Hosur Court Premises Over Alleged Illicit Affair With Accused's Wife, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

On November 19, a day before the state went to polls, Ravindranath Patil, former-IPS officer from Pune made a major allegation against NCP-SP Leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole.

The former IPS officer had alleged that the two leaders had misappropriated bitcoins from a 2018 Cryptocurrency Fraud Case and had used by the same to fund the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Speaking to ANI, Patil alleged that Amitabh Gupta, then Commissioner of Police, Pune, and Bhagyashri Nautake, then Deputy Commissioner of Police handling the Cyber Crime Investigations were involved in the misappropriation of bitcoins, which are eventually being used by the two political leaders.

Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) MP had also filed a cybercrime complaint with the Election Commission of India following the allegations.

Earlier today, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted raids at the premises of Gaurav Mehta, an employee of audit firm Sarathi Associates, in connection with an alleged bitcoin scam case on Wednesday. The searches were carried out in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi dismissed these allegations and said that it was an act of sheer desperation by the BJP so that they could buy the elections out.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said "The sheer desperation of the BJP has been made obvious since yesterday morning where Vinod Tawade, a senior leader of BJP has been caught distributing money to the people of Maharashtra in the hope of buying the elections out. They know they are headed toward a disastrous election outcome." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)