New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the bail pleas filed by seven accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the larger conspiracy case filed by Delhi police under the UAPA - Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A bench of Justices Arvind Kumar and NV Anjaria asked both parties - the counsels representing the petitioners and the counsels representing the Delhi police - to file a convenience compilation which will include all the material presented in Court during the hearings, by December 18.

During the hearing today, the Delhi police concluded its arguments challenging the bail pleas of all seven accused. The Delhi Police counter arguments came in response to the submissions made on behalf of all seven accused persons during earlier hearings in the top court.

The decision in the matter has been reserved by the top court and is likely to be pronounced post December 18.

On November 21, Delhi police had informed the Supreme Court that the trial of several accused persons in the 2020 Delhi riots case is likely to be concluded within two years.

The Delhi police's clarification came during its arguments opposing the bail pleas of Khalid, Imam and five others accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

After hearing part submissions made by the Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) SV Raju, the bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria had posted the matter to be heard on November 24.

ASG Raju stated that the initial chargesheet against the accused persons was filed on September 16, 2020, and a supplementary chargesheet was filed on November 22, 2020.

The ASG also submitted that as per Section 16(1)(a) of the UAPA, whoever commits a terrorist act is liable to be punished, and the provisions provides for a minimum sentence of five years that could be extended for life. (ANI)

