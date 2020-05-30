Locusts Attack: Swarms of Locusts Reach Rajasthan's Churu, Authorities Spray Insecticides to Curb Tiddi Dal Menace

Locusts swarm | (Photo Credits: AFP) Representational image

Churu, May 30: Fresh swarms of locusts invaded villages in Churu district here on Thursday night.

"Two swarms of locusts reached two villages in Bidasar and Sardarshahar tehsils on Thursday night. Agriculture Department sprayed insecticides with the help of tractor-mounted sprayers and brought them under control," said Kuldeep Sharma, Agriculture officer, Churu, Rajasthan.

Pakistan has become a new breeding ground of locusts, entering Rajasthan from adjoining areas in Pakistan, said BR Kadwa, deputy director of the agriculture department, Rajasthan on May 26. Locusts Seen in Mumbai? Netizens Wonder as Pics and Videos of Tiddi Dal Shared Online Claiming to Be From Vikhroli, Juhu and Other Areas in The City (Check Tweets).

Notably, the first locust attack of this year was reported from Ganganagar, a district in north Rajasthan bordering Pakistan, on May 11.

