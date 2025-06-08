Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, late Saturday evening. He is scheduled to chair a meeting of the state core committee of the Tamil Nadu BJP and interact with state, district, and mandal-level office bearers of the BJP.

The State BJP leadership, including BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, received the senior BJP leader.

After reaching Madurai, Amit Shah posted on the social media platform X, "I am Keen to meet the vibrant karyakartas of the @BJP4TamilNadu in various organisational programs scheduled for tomorrow."

Before he left, Amit Shah said, "Leaving for Tamil Nadu. Tomorrow, will chair a meeting of the state core committee of the Tamil Nadu BJP, in Madurai. In the evening, will interact with state, district, and mandal-level office bearers of the BJP in Madurai. Looking forward to attending the programs".

Speaking to ANI earlier about Amit Shah's visit, Soundararajan told ANI, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Madurai, and all our cadres, leaders, and office bearers are energised."

The BJP leader understands that Amit Shah's visit will help them face the challenges in the Tamil Nadu and fight the 2026 assembly elections.

"Whenever Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes, the DMK is jittery. The misgovernance of the DMK should come to an end. We are all ready to work hard and Home Minister Amit Shah ji's arrival will help us to fight the political challenges in Tamil Nadu and his guidance will help us to fight the elections very successfully in 2026."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has announced biennial polls for Rajya Sabha seats in Assam and Tamil Nadu on June 19. (ANI)

