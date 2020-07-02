Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the family of the 7-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Pudukkottai district.

Earlier, police had arrested a man for alleged sexual assault and murder of the minor.

On June 30, the 7-year-old girl went missing from 4 p.m. onwards, following which the family registered a missing case in the Embal Police station. Later on July 1, the body of the minor was found in a pool near the family's house.

The body was taken to the Pudukkottai district hospital where the doctors confirmed the sexual assault before murder. After investigation, police arrested their neighbour on the basis of suspicion.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

