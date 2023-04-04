Aligarh, April 4: A day after getting nominated as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Tariq Mansoor resigned from the post on Tuesday.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mohammad Gulrez will officiate as the Vice-Chancellor till another Vice-Chancellor is appointed, according to a notification issued by AMU Registrar Mohammad Imran. Aligarh Muslim University Witnesses Ugly Clash Between Kashmiri Students and Others, Old Video Goes Viral Again.

After his resignation, Mansoor wrote a farewell letter thanking university teachers, staff members, colleagues, and alumni. "I especially feel proud about how all of us came together in facing adversities from time to time, most notably during the gloom of Covid-19 pandemic," he wrote. Uttar Pradesh: Security Forces Deployed Around Aligarh Muslim University as Students Plan Protest Against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Event.

In his farewell letter, he also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Visit to the University and said "A sitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced our University function - centenary year celebration after 64 years. Lauding AMU's efforts in nation-building, the PM's speech will be remembered as an important landmark in AMU's history in which he called AMU a 'Mini India'."

Mansoor's farewell letter also talked about India's G-20 presidency. "As our nation enters the path of 'New India' and acquires the centrestage in world affairs with the G-20 pesidency, I am sure that university will play an important role in the continued development of our nation."

Tariq Mansoor had assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor of AMU on May 17, 2017, for a period of five years. His term was to end in May 2022, but amid exceptional circumstances prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, the Centre extended his tenure by one year.

According to a notification issued by Chandrashekhar, Special Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night, Mansoor is among six people nominated by the Governor as MLCs against eight vacancies.

