New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Alapati Krishna Mohan on Sunday highlighted the party's ongoing membership drive in Delhi, calling it a significant step towards strengthening the alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Krishna Mohan stated "It is not just a TDP drive, it is a drive to strengthen the NDA alliance and TDP...The drive is very good. A large number of people are arriving to participate in this drive...The party is doing well under the leadership of Nara Lokesh and Chandrababu Naidu...Andhra Pradesh is also growing fast."

Also Read | Haryana: Reshuffle in State Police Department; Alok Mittal Posted As ADGP-ACB.

Earlier on December 14, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the party leaders and the cadre for achieving 73 lakhs membership of Telugu Desam Party.

The drive is being conducted under the leadership of the TDP national general secretary and Minister for Education Nara Lokesh, according to a press release.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Delhi After Concluding 2-Day Visit to Kuwait (Watch Video).

Heads of various wings in the party briefed Chandrababu on the membership enrollment and explained that of the total number of 73 lakh members enrolled themselves, 85,000 are from the neighbouring State of Telangana.

In this enrollment, 54 per cent of the members are new. They informed Chandrababu that Rajampet stood on top in the enrollment with 1.18 lakh members, Nellore city stood in second place with 1.06 lakh, 1.04 lakh enrollments in Kuppam, 1.02 lakh in Palakollu and 90,000 in Mangalagiri.

CM Naidu promised to build a strong army of party members and wanted the cadre to further work to ensure that in every four persons in the State, one should take the party membership.

The Chief Minister also assured the party leaders and cadre that besides extending welfare programmes to them, programmes to empower them both politically and financially will be implemented more effectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)