Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Hyderabad Book Fair on Thursday. He said that the book fair is a good platform to discuss social consciousness and changes in society.

CM Revanth Reddy said, "The increase in the use of technological knowledge and digital media is reducing the importance of books and book reading. Organizing such a big Book Fair will inspire the next generation to read books. We can give a good message to future generations by studying history. The state government is committed to promoting the Hyderabad Book Fair. Ministers and I participated in the book fair only to give a good message to society. The book fair is a good platform to discuss social consciousness and changes in society."

He said that naming the different venues at the book fairs after noted writers and artists, who played a key role in the people's movements through their writings and songs is a good message to society.

"I spoke about the neglect of the Telangana activists who died during the separate state struggle at the time of the introduction of the Telangana bill in the Assembly in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. The armed peasant struggle and the first and second phases of the Telangana movements have also been distorted to some extent. Those who got political benefits became more popular than those who participated in the Telangana movement. The names of those who fought in the Telangana movement should be written in the history," CM Reddy said.

He said that he spoke on the Telangana bill in the AP Assembly by compiling the information drawn from the books and songs which created awareness.

"The new generation knows only Google. Reading the books, written by historians, will help the readers to know the unsung heroes. We will know only when historians write about those who died in the struggle. In recognition of the famous historians, the Telugu University has been named after Suravaram Pratap Reddy. Poets like Kaloji and Dasarathi inspired people in the first phase Telangana movement. Noted writers like Andesri, Guda Anjaiah and Gaddar inspired the second phase Telangana movement. The state government will give due respect to the book exhibition organized for conveying the real history," he added.

CM Revanth Reddy also participated in the Automotive Fest (Whipmantra 3.0), organized by Whipmantra at the Hitex Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister witnessed car and bike racer stunts at this prestigious event, which was organized in the backdrop of Telangana's becoming a hub in the automobile sector. (ANI)

