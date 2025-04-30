Google’s NotebookLM app is now reaching even more users around the world. After launching Audio Overviews last year, it allowed users to turn their sources into podcast-like conversations. With the help of Gemini’s native audio support, Google is now bringing this tool to more people in their own languages. NotebookLM had already expanded to over 200 countries last year, and this update marks another step forward. Now, users can get Audio Overviews in over 50 languages. These include languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Nepali, Afrikaans, Albanian, Arabic, Hebrew, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Urdu, Korean, Turkish, and more. Meta AI APP: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Platform Launches Stand-Alone AI App With Image Tools, Discover Feed and More To Take On OpenAI ChatGPT, Gemini AI.

Google Expands NotebookLM Audio Overviews to Over 50 Languages

🎙️Audio Overviews in @NotebookLM are now multilingual and available in more than 50 languages. pic.twitter.com/yvrs7h4iIW — Google (@Google) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)