Bitcoin price today, on April 30, is now trading at USD 94,712.53 as of 2:52 PM IST. Earlier this morning, at 8:49 AM IST, the BTC price was at USD 94,658.81, which marks a slight increase in the cryptocurrency value. The Bitcoin price has been mostly stable around the USD 94,000 mark for the past few days. Last week, Bitcoin briefly touched USD 95,000, and since then, it has stayed close to that level. The steady movement shows that the market is holding strong and might show an upward trend in the future. Dailyhunt, Josh Parent VerSe Innovation Gets Clean Audit Opinion From Deloitte for FY24 Financials.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 30

