Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday ordered the Education Commission to prepare a comprehensive policy document to design the best education system and the government is ready to earmark substantial funds to establish a high-quality education structure in the state soon.

The Chief Minister asserted that the new education policy should reflect the field-level conditions and also ensure that it does not deviate from the practical approach.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 5: Lily James, Rashmika Mandanna, Hayley Atwell and Jagjivan Ram - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 5.

CM Revanth Reddy held a review on the shortcomings in the present education system and the reforms that need to be brought in with the Education Commission here.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister explained the priority accorded to the education sector by his government, teachers appointment, Amma Adarsha Committees, distribution of books and uniforms, construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and the Young India Skills University.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Girl Mistakes Herbicide for Aloe Vera Juice, Dies After Consuming It.

The CM opined that quality primary education will lay a strong foundation for students to perform better in their higher studies.

"A better policy document should be prepared by discussing with various associations and prominent people on the changes that need to be introduced in the Anganwadis and at the primary school level," he added.

The Chief Minister said, "We should make good use of the resources available to us, and the suggestions and advice will help Telangana emerge as a leader in the country's education system."

Education Commission Chairman Aakunuri Murali briefed the CM about the policies adopted by various states and other countries to provide quality education through a PowerPoint presentation.

Dr Jayaprakash Narayana, General Secretary of the Foundation for Democratic Reforms, explained the slew of reforms brought in the education system from 1960 to the present and how the existing system ruined students' creativity and thinking patterns.

Jayaprakash suggested changes in the education system, including the examination system, inspections in schools, and steps to be taken to improve life skills.

Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisors K Kesava Rao, Srinivasa Raju, Chief Minister's Secretary Manik Raj, CM OSD Vemula Srinivasulu, Education Department Secretary Yogita Rana, Primary Education Department Director Narasimha Reddy, Education Commission members Professor P.L. Vishweshwar Rao, Charakonda Venkatesh, K. Jyotsna Shiva Reddy, and representatives of several NGOs are also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)