Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): A woman police constable was allegedly murdered by her brother on the outskirts of Rayapolu village in Ibrahimpatnam of Rangareddy district, Inspector of Ibrahimpatnam police station said.

She had recently had an inter-caste love marriage. On December 2, her brother Paramesh hit her scooty with his car and stabbed her, said the official.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Last month, a 24-year-old man died by suicide in the Rangareddy district of Telangana, said police.

The police have registered a case in this regard however, the cause of the suicide is yet to be known.

According to the police officials," 24-year-old Vanga Naveen Reddy died by suicide by falling from the 13th floor of tyhe building. We have registered a case, and the deceased's body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the cause of suicide is underway." (ANI)

