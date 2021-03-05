Thane, Mar 5: With the addition of 720 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,67,630, an official said on Friday. These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The virus claimed the lives of four more persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,290, the official said. So far, 2,54,578 patients have recuperated from COVID-19, which reflects a recovery rate of 95.12 per cent, he said. COVID-19 Antibodies: 54% People in Hyderabad Have Antibodies Against Coronavirus, Says CCMB Survey.

There are now 6,762 active cases in the district, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 count stood at 46,159 and the death toll at 1,205, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)